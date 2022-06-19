Select Team: Will India drop Shreyas?

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has struggled to make an impact at No 3, scoring just 94 runs in the first four T20Is against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

It has been an amazing turnaround by India, who looked down and out after the first two matches as they trounced South Africa by 82 runs to take the series into the deciding fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The momentum has shifted firmly in the favour of India with South Africa's batters looking completely at sea in the last two games.

While India's bowlers have stood up to the challenge in the last two games, there are a few areas of concern in the batting.

Shreyas Iyer has struggled to make an impact at No 3, scoring just 94 runs in four games. India could bring in Deepak Hooda for Iyer. The right-hander excelled at No 3 for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, smashing 451 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 136, with four half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant also needs to get back among the runs in the series decider, having managed just 57 runs in the series.

The India bowlers will once again be looking to continue their superiority over the hapless South African batting line-up and finish off the job in Bengaluru.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Sunday's series decider against South Africa?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: