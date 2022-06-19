News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Select Team: Will India drop Shreyas?

Select Team: Will India drop Shreyas?

By HARISH KOTIAN
June 19, 2022 08:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has struggled to make an impact at No 3, scoring just 94 runs in the first four T20Is against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI
 

It has been an amazing turnaround by India, who looked down and out after the first two matches as they trounced South Africa by 82 runs to take the series into the deciding fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The momentum has shifted firmly in the favour of India with South Africa's batters looking completely at sea in the last two games.

While India's bowlers have stood up to the challenge in the last two games, there are a few areas of concern in the batting.

Shreyas Iyer has struggled to make an impact at No 3, scoring just 94 runs in four games. India could bring in Deepak Hooda for Iyer. The right-hander excelled at No 3 for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, smashing 451 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 136, with four half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant also needs to get back among the runs in the series decider, having managed just 57 runs in the series.

The India bowlers will once again be looking to continue their superiority over the hapless South African batting line-up and finish off the job in Bengaluru.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Sunday's series decider against South Africa?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?
Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?
How coach Dravid's backing spurred Avesh...
How coach Dravid's backing spurred Avesh...
'Pant is not a certainty in T20I team'
'Pant is not a certainty in T20I team'
Berrettini, Krajinovic to clash in Queen's final
Berrettini, Krajinovic to clash in Queen's final
PIX: Ledecky wins record 16th World swimming gold
PIX: Ledecky wins record 16th World swimming gold
PIX: Fraser-Pryce dazzles in Paris Diamond League meet
PIX: Fraser-Pryce dazzles in Paris Diamond League meet
Verstappen on pole in wet Canadian qualifying
Verstappen on pole in wet Canadian qualifying

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

India well-set to extend winning run in final SA T20I

India well-set to extend winning run in final SA T20I

'Pant hasn't learned from his previous dismissals'

'Pant hasn't learned from his previous dismissals'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances