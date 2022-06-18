How coach Dravid's backing spurred Avesh.....

'I had zero wickets in three games but Rahul sir and the team management gave me another opportunity today and I ended up picking four wickets. It's also my papa's birthday, so it's a gift for him too.'

IMAGE: India pacer Avesh Khan celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Marco Jansen during the 4th T20I, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Avesh Khan conceded he was under pressure after going wicket-less in the first three games, but head coach Rahul Dravid spurred him to come up with a match-winning performance in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot on Friday.

Avesh relied on the hard lengths to end up with career-best figures of four for 18 in his young international career as India beat South Africa by 82 runs.

Despite losing the first two matches India persisted with the same playing eleven.

"The team hasn't changed over four games, so credit to Rahul (Dravid) sir. He gives chances to everybody and intends to give them a long enough run," said Avesh, at the media interaction after the match.

"He doesn't drop a player after one or two bad performances because you cannot judge a player on the basis of one or two games. Everyone is getting enough matches to prove themselves.

"Yes, there was pressure on me. I had zero wickets in three games but Rahul sir and the team management gave me another opportunity today and I ended up picking four wickets. It's also my papa's birthday, so it's a gift for him too."

IMAGE: Avesh Khan made full use of the bounce on offer from the pitch to finish with figures of 4 for 18 runs. Photograph: BCCI

The 25-year-old decided on his game plan to bowl on what was a tricky pitch after a chat with opener Ishan Kishan.

"Whenever we are batting first, I always end up asking the batters how the wicket played, whether it was two-paced or not.

"I spoke to Ishan (Kishan) today and he said that hard length balls aren't easy to play; some are bouncing, some are stopping and the others are keeping low. Then I planned to attack the stumps and bowl the hard lengths consistently. It's in my hands to bowl well, not pick wickets.

"The slower ball wasn't very effective on today's wicket, so I tried to bowl hard lengths with the occasional bouncer to change things up."

India did well to score 169 for 6 after a poor start, thanks to Dinesh Karthik's career-best 55 off 27 balls.

"Today's wicket wasn't easy for batters; it was two-paced although DK bhai, Hardik and Rishabh (Pant) all played well. 170 was a very good total on this wicket and all we wanted to ensure was pick a couple of wickets in the powerplay," Avesh added.

Only six games old in international cricket, the fast bowler from Indore is way down in the pecking order and is getting his chances since the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are not part of the series.

Asked about his chances to make the T20 World Cup squad, he said: "Selection is not in my control. I just want to give my 100 percent every game I get to play for India. I don't want to have any regrets over the effort I put in my performances."