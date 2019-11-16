'Seeing my child having breathing problems was terrible'

November 16, 2019 14:14 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina raised concerns about the rising pollution levels in Delhi. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Twitter

India batsman Suresh Raina, on Saturday, raised concerns about the rising pollution levels in Delhi saying that seeing his child having breathing problems was a 'terrible sight'.

Raina took to Twitter and wrote: "Last few weeks have been horrible in Delhi with pollution levels. Seeing my child having breathing problems, not being able to go outdoor & walk out with a mask was a terrible sight. It's crucial now to work collectively & finding solutions."

India spinner Harbhajan Singh, on November 4, also raised concerns about the issue.

"It is being noticed that due to stubble burning, the air gets polluted, which makes life tough for the people and other living creatures. If we continue like this, life expectancy will be reduced by 7-10 years," Singh said in a video he posted on Twitter in Hindi.

"We have to act. CMs of all the three states should meet the Prime Minister. By keeping the well-being of all farmers and people in mind, they should find a solution, which benefits all," added Singh.

Singh lent his full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he will contribute in whatever way possible to help improve the situation.

"I want the meeting to be held at the earliest. The PM should give time and guide us on how we can make India clean and healthy. We all are with you. The aim is to contribute whatever we can and keep our air and water clean to help the future generations," said Singh.