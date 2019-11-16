PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3

November 16, 2019 12:16 IST

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, in Indore.

IMAGE: Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam is bowled by India pacer Ishant Sharma on Day 3 of the first Test, in Indore, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India are on course for a resounding innings victory after their pacers blew away the Bangladesh top-order, reducing the visitors to 60 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the first Test, in Indore, on Saturday.

India declared their first innings at the overnight score of 493 for 6 to let their pace attack make effective use of conducive conditions.

Bangladesh are now 283 runs behind India's first innings score.

IMAGE: Imrul Kayes is bowled by Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Having conceded a 343-run first innings lead to India, it was another horrendous start by the battered Bangladeshi batsmen in their second essay as Umesh Yadav (1/30 in 8 overs), Ishant Sharma (1/15 in 9 overs) and Mohammed Shami (2/8 in 5 overs) kept the visiting batsmen on tenterhooks.

Umesh's perfectly pitched out-swinger (in-swinger for left-hander) got rid of Imrul Kayes (6), who looked like getting out to every delivery he faced. The ball tailed in and uprooted the leg-stump.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami appeals for lbw against Mominul Haque. Photograph: BCCI

Young Shadman Islam (6) was beaten by both pace and movement as one from Ishant nipped back from a length and hit the top of middle-stump.

Bangladesh's best bet, skipper Mominul Haque (7) was jittery from the start and survived a DRS call while trying to leave a delivery pitched on off-stump. However, when Mohammed Shami angled one into him, Mominul was adjudged plumb in-front even though Virat Kohli had to take a review, which was successful.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha celebrate the dismissal of Mohammad Mithun. Photograph: BCCI

Shami then hurried Mohammed Mithun (18) with a beautiful short delivery that grew big on the batsman as he tried to play the pull shot. The result was a simple catch to Mayank Agarwal at mid-wicket.

The two senior-most players Mushfiqur Rahim (9 batting) and Mahmudullah (6 batting) shakily continued till the lunch session to delay the inevitable.

It could have been five-down had Rohit Sharma not dropped Mushfiqur in a regulation catch at second slip off Shami's bowling. The catch was coming straight towards Kohli but Rohit instinctively moved left and it popped out of his hands.