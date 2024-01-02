News
M S Dhoni's Dubai Diaries

M S Dhoni's Dubai Diaries

January 02, 2024
January 02, 2024 07:29 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Poorna Patel and husband Namit Soni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

The Dhonis -- Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- celebrated the arrival of 2024 in Dubai.

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stebin Ben/Instagram

Joining the festivities was actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon, accompanied by singer Stebin Ben.

MS Dhoni

The lively party also welcomed actor Varun Dhawan, creating a star-studded celebration.

Check out the joyful group photo shared by Stebin Ben on Instagram, showcasing the happy moments with Dhoni.

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Dhoni and Rishabh Pant was also spotted with Tajikistan singer and Bigg Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik.

Rozik shared the special moment on Instagram, referring to Dhoni as 'Maahi.'

REDIFF CRICKET
