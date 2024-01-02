M S Dhoni's Dubai Diaries

IMAGE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Poorna Patel and husband Namit Soni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

The Dhonis -- Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- celebrated the arrival of 2024 in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stebin Ben/Instagram

Joining the festivities was actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon, accompanied by singer Stebin Ben.

The lively party also welcomed actor Varun Dhawan, creating a star-studded celebration.

Check out the joyful group photo shared by Stebin Ben on Instagram, showcasing the happy moments with Dhoni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Dhoni and Rishabh Pant was also spotted with Tajikistan singer and Bigg Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik.

Rozik shared the special moment on Instagram, referring to Dhoni as 'Maahi.'