M S Dhoni's Dubai Diaries

The Dhonis -- Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- celebrated the arrival of 2024 in Dubai.
Joining the festivities was actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon, accompanied by singer Stebin Ben.
The lively party also welcomed actor Varun Dhawan, creating a star-studded celebration.
Check out the joyful group photo shared by Stebin Ben on Instagram, showcasing the happy moments with Dhoni.
Dhoni and Rishabh Pant was also spotted with Tajikistan singer and Bigg Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik.
Rozik shared the special moment on Instagram, referring to Dhoni as 'Maahi.'