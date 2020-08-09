'IPL has democratised cricket for many countries'

Source:

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop believes that the Indian Premier League has democratised cricket for many countries by providing players from smaller nations an opportunity to lock horns with the top cricketers from around the world.

"Look, the IPL certainly has democratised cricket for many countries who may not necessarily have had their players playing against the top cricketers. Sandeep Lamichhane (spinner from Nepal) is one example, the IPL has certainly challenged the game," Bishop told former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa during an Instagram Live session.



Bishop also pointed out on how the West Indies ended up losing some big players as the West Indies Cricket Board initially did not fully understand the concept of T20 cricket.



"In the West Indies, initially the administrators did not know the value of T20 cricket and as a result, it had a bad effect. We lost a few significant few players from West Indies for a period of time, and only now we see countries allowing its players to play the IPL," Bishop said.



"We have missed so many important players and I think it has set back West Indies cricket a little bit, but I never will be envious of what a player is able to earn now to secure his financial future. I am happy to see these young guys have such security for their families," he added.



The 13th edition of IPL was moved to UAE this year due to the COVID-19 and will be played from September 19 to November 10.



There will be 12 players from West Indies in this year's IPL including Sherfane Rutherford (Mumbai Indians), Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Keemo Paul (Delhi Capitals), Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab), Nicholas Pooran (Kings XI Punjab), Sheldon Cotterell (Kings XI Punjab), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Oshane Thomas (Rajasthan Royals), and Fabien Allen (SunRisers Hyderabad).