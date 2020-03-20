SEE: Kohli, Anushka bat for self isolation

March 20, 2020 12:51 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka posted a video message appealing everyone to stay at home. Photograph and Video Courtesy: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma/Twitter

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma, on Friday, issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.

Kohli and Anushka posted a video message on Twitter, appealing everyone to stay at home, a day after prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation.

"We all know we are going through a very difficult time," Kohli said.

"And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together," urged Anushka.

As they took turns to speak, Kohli said, "We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else's one."

Anushka followed, by suggesting that, "...you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus."

"Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation," said Kohli while Anushka concluded with," stay at home and stay healthy."

A number of sports personalities have come forward in spreading the message to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and killed over 9,000.

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal also advised countrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don't panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together!"

Modi has called for a Janta curfew on March 22, asking citizens to stay at home from 7am to 5pm.