Cricket ground or sci-fi movie set?

September 07, 2020 09:11 IST

IMAGE: Workers disinfect the practice area at the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium. Photographs and video: Abu Dhabi Cricket/Twitter

As the IPL bandwagon gets rolling, safety measures are evident everywhere from masks to constant hygiene maintenance.

To ensure that the players are at zero risk, the stadiums in the UAE have begun to resemble a sci-fi movie set.

Workers in full hazmat coveralls, armed with portable disinfection foggers, clean the nets, and all other touch points at the training facilities.

When one team leaves, the area undergoes a deep clean before the next team is allowed entry.

So secure is the site that it counts as an extension of the quarantine zone at the team hotels.