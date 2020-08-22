News
Rohit Sharma's daughter all set for her 2nd IPL

By Rediff Cricket
August 22, 2020 12:18 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

IPL's star-studded teams arrived in the UAE on Friday, August 21, for the world's biggest T20 league, which begins on September 19.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh and adorable daughter Samaira Sharma checked into their hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians posted a picture on Instagram with Samaira looking all poised and cool.

Samaira, who turns 2 on December 30, looks ready for her second IPL. She was between three nd four months old during last year's IPL.

Baby Samaira's presence in the players box brought plenty of luck for her dad who led the Mumbai Indians to a record fourth IPL title. Weeks later, he scored a record five consecutive centuries in the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Rohit posted a picture of Samaira organising his cricket kit.

'Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE,' Rohit captioned the picture. 'Thanks, Sammy.'

