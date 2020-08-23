News
Can this Indian Retired XI get the better of Kohli's India?

By Rediff Cricket
August 23, 2020 11:01 IST
IMAGE: Irfan Pathan, right, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a T20 International game against New Zealand in Wellington, February 27, 2009. Photograph: Marty Melville/Getty Images
 

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan proposed an unique farewell match not only for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but also for other Indian players, who have retired in recent years.

Pathan, who retired from cricket in January, has suggested a charity-cum-farewell game between the retired Indian players and Virat Kohli's team.

This comes on the back of growing calls to give the players a farewell game following Dhoni's retirement from international cricket last Saturday.

'Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team," the left-arm pacer tweeted on Saturday.

Check out Irfan Pathan's Indian XI:



Do you think this team can give the currrent Indian team a run for their money? Please let us know in the message board below:

Rediff Cricket
