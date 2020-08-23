Can this Indian Retired XI get the better of Kohli's India?

August 23, 2020 11:01 IST

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan, right, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a T20 International game against New Zealand in Wellington, February 27, 2009. Photograph: Marty Melville/Getty Images

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan proposed an unique farewell match not only for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but also for other Indian players, who have retired in recent years.

Pathan, who retired from cricket in January, has suggested a charity-cum-farewell game between the retired Indian players and Virat Kohli's team.

This comes on the back of growing calls to give the players a farewell game following Dhoni's retirement from international cricket last Saturday.

'Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team," the left-arm pacer tweeted on Saturday.

Check out Irfan Pathan's Indian XI:





