SEE: The Biggest Cricket Stadium in the World

By Amit Dave
December 16, 2019 12:35 IST

When it is finished, the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of around 110,000.

Amit Dave/Reuters captures glimpses of ongoing work on the stadium which will likely end the role of Eden Gardens in Kolkata as the venue for big match finals in India.

 

The Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

 

