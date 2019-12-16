SEE: The Biggest Cricket Stadium in the World

When it is finished, the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of around 110,000.
Amit Dave/Reuters captures glimpses of ongoing work on the stadium which will likely end the role of Eden Gardens in Kolkata as the venue for big match finals in India.
Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
More from rediff