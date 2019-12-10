SEE: Lara on why Pollard is right choice as WI captain

December 10, 2019 10:29 IST

Brian Lara on the challenges that lie ahead for new West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard is extremely popular in India having been part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL for the last 10 years. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara backed the decision to give the captaincy to the experienced Kieron Pollard, saying it is a good decision to hand him the leadership role keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year.

"I remember when he was first picked, it was for the World Cup in 2007, so that makes it 12 years. Over a period of time, his representation for the West Indies may not be a lot, but he has played all around the world in different leagues."

"He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn't see it as a bad decision (to appoint him as a captain)," Lara said on the sidelines of the Habitat for Humanity India chapter golf tournament in Mumbai.

VIDEO: Hitesh Harsinghani/Rediff.com

Pollard is extremely popular in India, having been part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL for the last 10 years. Pollard, 32, has featured in 104 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies since making his debut in 2007.

"He (Pollard) has easily gained the respect of his team mates and he can move forward. There is mostly likely a plan, there is a (T20) World Cup roughly in under 12 months and they were looking for the right person, someone who can keep the ground running. He has that experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle," Lara explains.

He hopes the West Indies, the current T20 World champions, will be a better team by the end of the series against India.

"The West Indies are twice champions and a lot of opposition around the world are scared of the West Indies in the shortest format of the game," says the cricketing legend.

"But he (Pollard) will have to build a team and these matches that are leading up to the World Cup, playing against India in India is always a tough proposition and he must leave here not necessarily winning. but he must leave here a better team after this tournament."