'See the ball and play it': Gilchrist's advice to Labuschagne

'I am sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act.'

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne managed a painstaking 2 from 52 in the first innings and made just three in the second as Australia suffered a 295-run thrashing in the first Test against India in Perth. Photograph: BCCI

Australia great Adam Gilchrist has called upon the struggling Marnus Labuschagne to stop overthinking his approach and advised him to bat more freely in the second Test against India at Adelaide, starting Friday.



Gilchrist said Labuschagne remains a 'class act' despite his current struggles. The Australia right-hander has found it tough going in 2024, with 245 runs in six Tests at an average of 24, with thre fifties.



In the first Test against India in Perth, he struggled against Jasprit Bumrah & Co managing a painstaking 2 from 52 in the first innings and made just three in the second as Australia suffered a 295-run thrashing.



"I am sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act," said Gilchrist in a discussion with Nine's Wide World of Sports.



"He's got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he's dominated for a number of years," he added.



Gilchrist claimed that Labuschagne might be overthinking his approach, leading to a more defensive style of play.

"Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it's about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don't lose that skill -- you don't lose that edge -- (and) certainly not in a short space of time," he added.



Drawing from his own experience, Gilchrist offered straightforward advice to Labuschagne.



"Trust your training, get out there, see the ball and play it."