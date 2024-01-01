News
Team India's Rigorous Training Session

Team India's Rigorous Training Session

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 01, 2024 18:32 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid, right, with Prasidh Krishna. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

India's pursuit of a historic Test series win in South Africa stumbled with an innings defeat in the first match at Centurion.

Eyeing a comeback in the second Test at Cape Town on January 3, the team is determined to secure a draw, a rare feat on Test tours of South Africa.

Undeterred by the setback, Team India is in Cape Town intensively preparing for the match at Newlands, which begins on Wednesday. In a rigorous training session, players exhibited resilience, showcasing their determination to bounce back.

 

The BCCI released a video spotlighting all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's return, as the 35 year old focused on honing both batting and bowling skills to fortify the team's lineup.

 

Meanwhile, Coach Rahul Dravid and Bowling Mentor Paras Mhambrey worked closely with Prasidh Krishna, refining the fast bowler's skills after a challenging Test debut against South African batsmen, notably Dean Elgar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fine-tuned his preparation for the series decider by practicing against the new ball, focusing on handling bounce and short-pitched deliveries. Dravid engaged in an extensive conversation with the 22 year old, aiming to improve his performance following scores of 17 and five in the first Test.

Captain Rohit Sharma also faced a substantial number of deliveries in the intense practice session, adding to the team's determined efforts for a turnaround in the series.

REDIFF CRICKET
'Never relaxed till Kohli, Rahul got out'
Kohli's special net prep to tackle Nandre Burger
His thirst for success drives his consistency: Donald
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar declared as terrorist
Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals
Tsunami alert after 7.5 magnitude tremor rocks Japan
Bringing In 2024 Around The World
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

