Kohli's special net prep to tackle Nandre Burger

IMAGE: On the New Year's Day, it was business as usual for Virat Kohli, who had an extended session lasting close to an hour. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli looked a million dollars as he did extensive simulation for South Africa's left-arm pacer Nandre Burger at nets in Cape Town on Monday.

On the New Year's Day, it was business as usual for Kohli, who had an extended session lasting close to an hour. First, he was at the centre nets against bowlers and then he faced high-intensity throwdowns for about 20 to 25 minutes at outside nets.

Kohli is known to come to nets with specific purpose and on Monday, it seemed he wanted to extensively bat against a left-arm pacer.

Since the Indian team's pace bowling roster doesn't include a left-armer, a net bowler was summoned and Kohli faced a good 25 to 30 deliveries from him in between playing against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Avesh Khan.

Kohli was repeatedly seen putting in a big stride forward and at times walking a couple of steps to whip the bowler through mid wicket.

However, the only problem here was that the youngster provided by Cricket South Africa (CSA) was at least 15 clicks lesser in terms of pace compared to Burger, who took seven wickets on debut in the opening Test at Centurion.

The net bowler's lack of pace allowed Kohli to read the inswing and then walk down a couple of steps to flick him through mid wicket.

In match situations, Kohli won't get so much time to come on the front foot.

A six off Ashwin was majestic and the way he played Bumrah, with so much time at his disposal, was a treat.