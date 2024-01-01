News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's special net prep to tackle Nandre Burger

Kohli's special net prep to tackle Nandre Burger

Source: PTI
January 01, 2024 18:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: On the New Year's Day, it was business as usual for Virat Kohli, who had an extended session lasting close to an hour. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli looked a million dollars as he did extensive simulation for South Africa's left-arm pacer Nandre Burger at nets in Cape Town on Monday.

On the New Year's Day, it was business as usual for Kohli, who had an extended session lasting close to an hour. First, he was at the centre nets against bowlers and then he faced high-intensity throwdowns for about 20 to 25 minutes at outside nets.

Kohli is known to come to nets with specific purpose and on Monday, it seemed he wanted to extensively bat against a left-arm pacer.

 

Since the Indian team's pace bowling roster doesn't include a left-armer, a net bowler was summoned and Kohli faced a good 25 to 30 deliveries from him in between playing against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Avesh Khan.

Kohli was repeatedly seen putting in a big stride forward and at times walking a couple of steps to whip the bowler through mid wicket.

However, the only problem here was that the youngster provided by Cricket South Africa (CSA) was at least 15 clicks lesser in terms of pace compared to Burger, who took seven wickets on debut in the opening Test at Centurion.

The net bowler's lack of pace allowed Kohli to read the inswing and then walk down a couple of steps to flick him through mid wicket.

In match situations, Kohli won't get so much time to come on the front foot.

A six off Ashwin was majestic and the way he played Bumrah, with so much time at his disposal, was a treat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gill is playing too aggressively in Tests: Gavaskar
Gill is playing too aggressively in Tests: Gavaskar
'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'
'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
Aamir, Kiran On Koffee With Karan Finale
Aamir, Kiran On Koffee With Karan Finale
Shreyas Iyer's battle with bounce continues
Shreyas Iyer's battle with bounce continues
Shah to chair key J-K security meet on Tuesday
Shah to chair key J-K security meet on Tuesday
Warner's fondest memories and unfulfilled dreams
Warner's fondest memories and unfulfilled dreams

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...

What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...

2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?

2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances