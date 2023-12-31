News
'Rahul is a beautiful, elegant looking player'

'Rahul is a beautiful, elegant looking player'

Source: ANI
December 31, 2023 15:02 IST
IMAGE: Lauding KL Rahul, Justin Langer said the Indian middle-order batter is a dangerous player. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former Australian batter and current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) heaped praises on his franchise skipper and Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul, calling him a "beautiful, elegant-looking player".

In a video posted by the LSG's official X (former Twitter) handle, Langer praised KL and said that he is blessed to have him as a captain.

"When I was an Australian coach and we had a series against India, I never used to relax until Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got out. Because he is (Rahul) so dangerous player and he is such a beautiful elegant looking player," said Langer.

 

Langer noted that Rahul is equally good against spin and pace.

"He has experience. He can play to both sides of the ground. He plays spin and quick bowling well. I feel really grateful and I feel blessed to have a captain like KL Rahul. I am excited about that (teaming with KL Rahul)," he added.

KL had a nice 2023 with the bat as he found a new identity for himself as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter. In 30 matches this year, KL scored 1,203 runs at an average of 57.28, with the best score of 111n.o. He scored three centuries and seven fifties this year.

The batter has been associated with LSG since 2022. His season with LSG this year was cut short due to injury and in nine matches he played, he scored 274 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.25, with two half-centuries and a sub-par strike rate of over 113.

Source: ANI
