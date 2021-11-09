SEE: Shastri's emotional farewell message to Team India

Ravi Shastri's four-year tenure as Head Coach ended on Monday after India bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a win over Namibia.

Following the match, Shastri gave an emotional speech in the dressing room, telling the players 'you have exceeded my expectations.'

The outgoing coach praised his team for successful assignments over the past few years, despite a disappointing end to their time at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, you go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. Because results are there to be seen," Shastri said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"Yes we didn't have a great tournament, we could have won one or two ICC tournaments which didn't happen but that is a sport. You will get another chance. You will be wiser, have more experience when the next opportunity comes," he added.

SEE: Shastri's stirring farewell speech in the dressing room. VIDEO: bcci.tv