News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Shastri's emotional farewell message to Team India

SEE: Shastri's emotional farewell message to Team India

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: November 09, 2021 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravi Shastri's four-year tenure as Head Coach ended on Monday after India bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a win over Namibia.

Following the match, Shastri gave an emotional speech in the dressing room, telling the players 'you have exceeded my expectations.'

 

The outgoing coach praised his team for successful assignments over the past few years, despite a disappointing end to their time at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, you go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. Because results are there to be seen," Shastri said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"Yes we didn't have a great tournament, we could have won one or two ICC tournaments which didn't happen but that is a sport. You will get another chance. You will be wiser, have more experience when the next opportunity comes," he added.

SEE: Shastri's stirring farewell speech in the dressing room. VIDEO: bcci.tv

 Ravi Shastri

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Figure out the all-conquering Shastri-Kohli partnership
Figure out the all-conquering Shastri-Kohli partnership
Shastri thanks Srinivasan 'for having faith in me'
Shastri thanks Srinivasan 'for having faith in me'
'In Rohit, we have capable guy, who is ready'
'In Rohit, we have capable guy, who is ready'
Lava becomes 1st Indian brand to launch 5G smartphone
Lava becomes 1st Indian brand to launch 5G smartphone
Why did Vishal, Tejasswi CRY?
Why did Vishal, Tejasswi CRY?
Recipe: Minestrone Soup
Recipe: Minestrone Soup
Help! I'm in love with my gym instructor
Help! I'm in love with my gym instructor

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Even Bradman's average will fall in a bubble: Shastri

Even Bradman's average will fall in a bubble: Shastri

T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli

T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances