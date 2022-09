IMAGE: Can you flip an omlette like Sachin Tendulkar? Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

It seems Sachin Tendulkar's wrists haven't lost their magic.

The batting legend, who is part of the Road Safety World Series in Indore, showed off his culinary skills with a perfect flip of an omlette.

'Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chaiye! (Flicks or flips, you should always set the perfect eggs-ample),' Tendulkar quipped on his Instagram video.