Is Mithali Raj getting ready for an innings in politics?

Tuesday was the second time Mithali met Amit Anilchandra Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party's main political strategist, in recent weeks -- Mithu had met Shah in Hyderabad a few weeks ago.

IMAGE: Mithali meets Home Minister Shah at his office in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Why didn't Mithu give Mr Shah, whose only child Jay is the BCCI secretary, a book instead of flowers? We could suggest Suprita Das's Free Hit: The Story Of Women's Cricket in India.