Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during the practice session on Friday, October 11, 2024. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma got into practice mode as he gets ready for the Test series against New Zealand, starting next week.



Rohit, who managed just 42 runs in the two Test series against Bangladesh, is very keen to get back among the runs against the Kiwis.

The skipper worked on his defence in the nets as he looks to shore up his batting for the three match series against New Zealand and also the all-important tour of Australia, starting next month.

Rohit has a decent record against the Kiwis, with 424 runs in six games at an average of 53, which includes three fifties in a row at home.