News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Green faces tough choice: Surgery or India series

Green faces tough choice: Surgery or India series

October 11, 2024 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cameron Green/Instagram

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to decide within days whether he will undertake surgery for a back injury which would rule him out of the home Test series against India.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the ODI series in England, fanning speculation about his availability for the five-match series against India starting in November.

 

The operation, to be performed by New Zealand surgeons, would leave Green sidelined for months, Cricket Australia's website (Cricket.com.au) said.

An Australia team spokesperson confirmed Green was considering the operation.

The alternative would be for Green to undertake rehab rather than surgery which might stifle his ability to bowl against India.

Selectors may be inclined to pick Green on the strength of his batting alone.

Green scored an unbeaten 174 in Australia's last Test series against New Zealand in February and has a batting average of 36.23 in 28 Tests.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can New Zealand break India's dominance?
Can New Zealand break India's dominance?
Rohit likely to miss one of the Tests on the Aus tour
Rohit likely to miss one of the Tests on the Aus tour
Kishan, Iyer eye redemption as Ranji Trophy kicks off
Kishan, Iyer eye redemption as Ranji Trophy kicks off
RBI's inflation caution may halt FMCG rally
RBI's inflation caution may halt FMCG rally
Arjun Mathur, Tiya Tejpal Wed
Arjun Mathur, Tiya Tejpal Wed
Raat Jawaan Hai Review
Raat Jawaan Hai Review
Did Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?
Did Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

Perform or perish for Samson as India eye series sweep

Perform or perish for Samson as India eye series sweep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances