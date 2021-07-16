News
SEE: Muralitharan's son has similar bowling action as him

SEE: Muralitharan's son has similar bowling action as him

By Rediff Cricket
July 16, 2021 17:49 IST
Muttiah Muralitharan, one of the greatest spinners of all time has bamboozled some of the best batsmen of his time.

His unique bowling action is now no more unique. 

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Muralitharan's son Naren is seen bowling in the nets and the apple has not fallen far from the tree.

 

The bowling coach of SunRisers Hyderabad, Murali tweeted the video that showed Naren's bowling action bearing an uncanny resemblance to the bowling great. 

'Father and Son Time! Video credits @SunRisers,' he tweeted. 

The clip was from a training session in September 2020.

Take a look and let us know what you think of Murali Jr's bowling.

Muttiah Muralitharan bowls in the nets

Rediff Cricket
