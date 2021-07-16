News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 3rd ODI: Malan blasts Proteas to victory over Ireland

3rd ODI: Malan blasts Proteas to victory over Ireland

Last updated on: July 16, 2021 23:51 IST
Janneman Malan struck 16 fours and six sides in his 169-ball stay at the crease, falling 11 runs short of Gary Kirsten’s South Africa record of 188 not out against the United Arab Emirates in the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

Opener Janneman Malan smashed the fourth highest score in South Africa’s one-day international history as his swashbuckling 177 not out helped steer the tourists to a series-levelling 70-run victory over Ireland at Malahide, Dublin on Friday.

Malan put on 225 for the first wicket with the equally impressive Quinton de Kock (120 from 91 balls) as South Africa amassed 346 for four in their 50 overs, before bowling Ireland out for 276 in 47.1 overs of their reply.

 

Ireland were in early trouble in their innings as left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-51) picked up quick wickets to leave the home side reeling at 27 for three.

Simi Singh (100 not out) scored his maiden ODI century, and the top score for an Irishman batting at number eight, to go with a half-century for South African-born Curtis Campher (54).Tabraiz Shamsi (3-46) was the pick of the tourists' attack, but they put in another sloppy display in the field that saw a number of dropped catches.

Ireland won the second ODI by 43 runs on Tuesday after the first game had been washed out by rain.

The teams will now contest a three-match Twenty20 international series starting on Monday.

