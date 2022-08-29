News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback

Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback

Source: ANI
August 29, 2022 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya credited physio Nitin Patel and trainer Soham Patel for his comeback in international cricket, which has seen him playing a vital role with both bat and ball and win plenty of matches for the national side.

In a video posted by BCCI featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Pandya was asked by the southpaw about his journey from Asia Cup 2018, where he had sustained a back injury, till now.

"I remember how I was being stretchered out. It was this same dressing room. This (his journey after injury) feels like an achievement because of the opportunities I have got after facing what I faced. This journey has been beautiful, I would like to thank Soham Desai and Nitin Patel for my comeback," he said.

 

Pandya has been in stupendous form with both bat and ball this year for India. After leading Gujarat Titans to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season, he has replicated his consistency for India as well.

In T20Is this year, Pandya has scored 314 runs across 13 innings in 14 matches at an average of 34.88. He has scored one half-century and various other crucial knocks. He has also taken 11 wickets for his side in 14 matches with best bowling figures of 4/33.

Pandya said that the win was important for the side and it is happy to get it.

"Our nerves were checked, we were challenged as a team. Love the way he (Jadeja) came out and played," he added.

Questioned by Jadeja on his mindset during the final over, Pandya said that the task of hitting seven in the final over did not feel big because there was a left-arm spinner.

"Had there been five fielders or ten, I would have hit it out anyways. I did not feel pressure but was rather counting on bowler to make mistakes," he added.

Jadeja said that his inning of 35 runs was important. "It was important. I was promoted and was looking forward to taking my chances against spinners by hitting big shots. Our partnership was important. The way we talked about backing our strengths and will play our shots, it was nice," he added.

ASIA CUP 2022

