Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Kohli gets guard of honour in his 100th Test

PIX: Kohli gets guard of honour in his 100th Test

Source: ANI
March 05, 2022 16:28 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli received a special guard of honour from his teammate. Photographs: BCCI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Saturday gave a guard of honour to maverick batter Virat Kohli in the batter's 100th Test.

 

When India walked out to the field on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, the entire Team stood together to give Kohli a guard of honour. Kohli scored 45 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test and he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka.

Resuming the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion.

Virat Kohli

However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings.

Virat Kohli 

Source: ANI
