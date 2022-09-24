News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd T20I: India record exciting win in Nagpur to go level

2nd T20I: India record exciting win in Nagpur to go level

Source: PTI
September 24, 2022 00:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma celebrate after winning the 2nd T20I match against Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday 

IMAGE: India's Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma celebrate after winning the 2nd T20I match against Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Skipper Rohit Sharma's blazing knock lifted India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in an enthralling and shortened second Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing 91 after the match was reduced to eight overs a side due to a wet outfield, Rohit finished with a 20-ball unbeaten 46 while Dinesh Karthik scored the winning runs with four balls to spare after Axar Patel (2-13) did the damage earlier.

 

India were cruising at 51-1 at the halfway stage, with Adam Zampa briefly halting their momentum by taking out opener KL Rahul (10) before turning the game on its head by dismissing Virat Kohli (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in successive balls.

Axar Patel dismisses Cameroon Green 

IMAGE: Axar Patel dismisses Cameroon Green. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The hosts never lost control of the chase, despite Zampa's outstanding 3-16 spell, thanks to captain Rohit leading the charge before Karthik hit a four and a six off the only two balls he faced to wrap up the victory.

Overnight rain had rendered the outfield waterlogged and although the weather had been clear on Friday, the start of play was postponed by 2-1/2 hours after several pitch inspections.

India elected to bowl first and reduced Australia to 31-3 in 3.1 overs after Cameron Green was run out and Glenn Maxwell fell for a golden duck to Axar, who bowled Tim David in his next over.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates on crashing into Aaron Finch's stumps 

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates on crashing into Aaron Finch's stumps. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first match in over two months, marked his return with a searing yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch (31) before Matthew Wade's unbeaten 43 off 20 carried Australia to 90-5 as Harshal Patel conceded 19 runs in the final over.

Australia clinched a four-wicket victory in the series opener in Mohali on Tuesday after chasing down 208 runs with four balls to spare.

The teams will meet in Hyderabad on Sunday for the series decider.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong
Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong
Why 'daring' Pant is must for T20 World Cup...
Why 'daring' Pant is must for T20 World Cup...
2nd T20I India vs Australia: Why the toss was delayed
2nd T20I India vs Australia: Why the toss was delayed
PIX: Rohit, Axar star as India level series vs Aus
PIX: Rohit, Axar star as India level series vs Aus
Sreejesh slams IndiGo for charging extra for baggage
Sreejesh slams IndiGo for charging extra for baggage
India's under 5 mortality drops; UP, K'taka top table
India's under 5 mortality drops; UP, K'taka top table
Spectrum is like atma, says draft telecom bill 2022
Spectrum is like atma, says draft telecom bill 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'Rohit looked in doubt regarding team selection'

'Rohit looked in doubt regarding team selection'

Pant or DK in India's Playing XI? Ponting picks

Pant or DK in India's Playing XI? Ponting picks

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances