Rediff.com  » Cricket » King Khan Catches Up With WPL Stars

King Khan Catches Up With WPL Stars

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 23, 2024 06:20 IST
IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan is set to perform at the opening ceremony ahead of the WPL opener. Photograph: Screengrab/WPL/X
 

On the eve of the opener of the second Women's Premier League season, the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals squads were in for a treat!

They got a visit from the Bollywood Badshah himself. Shah Rukh Khan, who is headlining the stars for the WPL opening ceremony, met the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indian squads in Bengaluru.

King Khan is set to perform at the star-studded opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024. SRK leads a star-studded Bollywood line-up which includes Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

In a video posted by WPL on X, Shah Rukh was seen catching up the players of both teams. SRK even did the trademark pose with Med Lanning.

In the opener, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals.

SEE: SRK's camaraderie with the players at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Video: WPL/X

 

REDIFF CRICKET
WPL: 'Trying not to expect too much from ourselves'
'WPL played big role in improving domestic players'
Check out WPL 2024's full schedule
'Man blowing trumpet': Sharad Pawar faction's symbol
Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik raided by CBI
Fair polls crucial for representative democracy: SC
RBI's job to bring down inflation is not over: Das
England's Tour Of India 2024

