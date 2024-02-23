King Khan Catches Up With WPL Stars

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan is set to perform at the opening ceremony ahead of the WPL opener. Photograph: Screengrab/WPL/X

On the eve of the opener of the second Women's Premier League season, the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals squads were in for a treat!

They got a visit from the Bollywood Badshah himself. Shah Rukh Khan, who is headlining the stars for the WPL opening ceremony, met the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indian squads in Bengaluru.

King Khan is set to perform at the star-studded opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024. SRK leads a star-studded Bollywood line-up which includes Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

In a video posted by WPL on X, Shah Rukh was seen catching up the players of both teams. SRK even did the trademark pose with Med Lanning.

In the opener, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals.