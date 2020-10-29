SEE: Kapil Dev shares health update in new video

October 29, 2020 18:03 IST

A week after undergoing angioplasty, India cricket legend Kapil Dev on Thursday updated his 1983 World Cup teammates about his health and said he was eager to meet everyone soon.

The 61-year-old underwent the procedure at a hospital in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack. He was discharged from the hospital a couple of days later.

He put out the video through different media outlets.

"My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern," Kapil, dressed in a purple T-shirt and donning a wide smile, said in the video.

"I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I will try to meet you all as early as possible. We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all," he added.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.