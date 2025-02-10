Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

In his 119 in the Cuttack ODI, Rohit Sharma cleared the ropes 7 times, taking his ODI 6s tally to 338 in 267 ODIs, closing in on Shahid Afridi's ODI record of 351 6s.

Pic: BCCI

Rohit set an early marker, flicking Gus Atkinson for a 6 over midwicket in the 2nd over.

Pic: BCCI

The 2nd 6 came in the next over as he launched Saqib Mahmood over the cover boundary.

Pic: BCCI

In Mahmood's next over Rohit lofted the length ball straight down the ground for a 3rd 6.

Pic: BCCI

Mark Wood got a taste of Rohit's raw power as he was slammed for a 6 over long on in his 1st over.

Pic: BCCI

Atkinson tried a slower bouncer, Rohit adjusted well to get inside the line and pull the ball for a 6 behind square on the leg side.

Pic: BCCI

Rohit roared into the 90s as he sent Wood's length ball flying into the stands.

Pic: BCCI

He brought up 100 in style from just 72 balls -- his first in international cricket in 11 months -- pummeling Adil Rashid for a six over long off.

Pic: BCCI
