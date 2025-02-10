Look At The Records Rohit Set In Cuttack

Rohit went past Tendulkar, Dravid, Gayle during his knock.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma smashed his 32nd ODI century in the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma found his groove and shut his critics with a scintillating century in the second ODI against England the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, ending a long dry spell.

The captain made a memorable return to form which saw him go past legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to script a new record, and stand among the top 10 run-getters in ODI cricket.

Scoring at a strike rate of 132.22 in his 267th ODI, Rohit's timing was spot on as he scored 119 in 90 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes to tally 10,987 runs and surpass Dravid, who had 10,889 runs from 344 matches.

With 32 centuries and 57 fifties and a best score of 264, Rohit is the 10th-highest run-getter in ODIs.

Rohit's ton in Cuttack was his 49th international century, going past Dravid (48) to become the third-most prolific century-hitter in international cricket. H

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma went past Chris Gayle to become the second-most hitter of sixes in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

En route his mind boggling knock, Rohit also overtook Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-getter for India as an opener in international cricket.

In 343 matches, he has scored 15,404 runs at an average of 45.43, with 44 centuries and 79 fifties. His best score is 264 bettering Tendulkar who had scored 15,335 runs at an average of 48.07 in 346 matches and 342 innings.

The highest-run-getter for India as an opener is Virender Sehwag, who has scored 15,758 runs in 321 matches and 388 innings at an average of 41.90, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 319.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma went past Sachin Tendulkar for the second most runs among Indian openers in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit's century in Cuttack was his 36th in international cricket across formats after his 30th birthday.

The 37 year old has now set the record for the most centuries by an Indian player after turning 30. Previously, Tendulkar held the record with 35 tons in his 30s.

Rohit also set a record for the most ODI tons by a player after turning 30. He is the first player to score 22 centuries in the 50-over format after his 30th birthday. Previously, Sri Lankan cricket legends Sanath Jayasuriya and Tilakartene Dilshan shared the record.

Rohit came close to another landmark in Cuttack.

In his 119-run blitzkrieg, Rohit smashed seven sixes, taking him past Chris Gayle's record of 331. He now sits in the second spot with 338 sixes in men's ODIs, only behind Shahid Afridi who hit 351 sixes in his swashbuckling career.

The four-wicket triumph in Cuttack was Rohit's 36th ODI win as captain. He is now tied with Windies legend Viv Richards for the third-highest wins as captain in the format.

Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli are tied at the top with 39 wins in the ODIs as captain.