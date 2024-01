IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who has not played cricket since he was injured in the World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh, sweating it out in the gym. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Following his injury during the World Cup, Hardik Pandya has been out of action. With the T20 World Cup scheduled in June and the IPL prior to that, Mumbai Indians' new captain put in the hard yards to get back into the groove.

As the world rung in the New Year, Hardik uploaded a workout video on social media in which he is seen sweating it out while son Agastya and the family's pets also joined in!

'Progress, everyday,' Hardik posted alongside the video.