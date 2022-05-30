News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik gets Vaughan's vote for India captaincy

Hardik gets Vaughan's vote for India captaincy

Source: PTI
May 30, 2022 16:05 IST
The 28-year-old's leadership skills was lauded by former and current players, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and GT team mentor Gary Kirsten.

IMAGE: The 28-year-old's leadership skills was lauded by former and current players, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and GT team mentor Gary Kirsten. Photograph: BCCI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hailed Hardik Pandya as a future India captain after he led first-timers Gujarat Titans to an IPL title win.

 

Hardik led from the front with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 34 as Gujarat defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the 2022 IPL trophy on Sunday.

"Fantastic achievement for a new franchise... If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past @hardikpandya7... Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022," Vaughan tweeted.

Rohit Sharma is currently the Indian captain across formats, having taken over from Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old's leadership skills were lauded by former and current players, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and GT team mentor Gary Kirsten.

Hardik, who amassed 487 runs and picked 8 wickets, was simply sensational in the final as Gujarat limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine.

He also scored a crucial 34 before Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 to take the team home in 18.1 overs.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
