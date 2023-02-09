SEE: Farmer Dhoni In Action

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy MS Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised his fans with an Instagram post after two years!

Dhoni was spotted farming in Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of IPL 2023 that begins next month.

In the video Dhoni shared, the two-time World Cup-winning captain was seen ploughing the land.

'Nice to learn something new, but took way too long to finish the work', Dhoni said.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has been engaging in farming, where he grows organically grown fruits and vegetables on his Ranchi farmhouse.

In his last post, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen plucking strawberries from his farm and eating them.