News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Farmer Dhoni In Action

SEE: Farmer Dhoni In Action

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 09, 2023 08:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy MS Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised his fans with an Instagram post after two years!

Dhoni was spotted farming in Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of IPL 2023 that begins next month.

In the video Dhoni shared, the two-time World Cup-winning captain was seen ploughing the land.

 

'Nice to learn something new, but took way too long to finish the work', Dhoni said.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has been engaging in farming, where he grows organically grown fruits and vegetables on his Ranchi farmhouse.

In his last post, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen plucking strawberries from his farm and eating them.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
A peek into Dhoni's reclusive life in Ranchi
A peek into Dhoni's reclusive life in Ranchi
Ziva Dhoni shows veggies from her farm
Ziva Dhoni shows veggies from her farm
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Women's entry in mosques permitted: AIMPLB
Women's entry in mosques permitted: AIMPLB
Dana Majhi rerun: Man carries wife's body on shoulder
Dana Majhi rerun: Man carries wife's body on shoulder
Modi wears jacket made by recycling plastic bottles
Modi wears jacket made by recycling plastic bottles
You can expunge, but...: Cong on Rahul's remark
You can expunge, but...: Cong on Rahul's remark

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

SEE: Meet Farmer Dhoni

SEE: Meet Farmer Dhoni

It's Strawberry Fields for Dhoni

It's Strawberry Fields for Dhoni

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances