Pant abruptly dropped from India's ODI squad in Bangladesh

Pant abruptly dropped from India's ODI squad in Bangladesh

Source: PTI
December 04, 2022 12:38 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant will join India's Test team in Bangladesh for the two-match series that follows the ODIs. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was abruptly dropped from India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh, which got underway in Mirpur on Sunday.

Pant was "released" following consultation with the BCCI medical team and no replacement has been sought.

 

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought," read a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI. According to sources, he is nursing a bruised rib after taking a hit while batting at the nets.

Though no specific reason was stated for the 25-year-old Pant's ouster from the squad, he is the only first team all-format player to be denied a break after the T20 World Cup in Australia last month.

While the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested after India's semi-final defeat to England in the T20 showpiece, Pant flew with the team to New Zealand for a composite six-match limited-overs series.

In Bangladesh, India are slated to play two Tests after the three ODIs.

Source: PTI
