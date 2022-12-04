News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul's new role in Team India

KL Rahul's new role in Team India

Source: PTI
December 04, 2022 23:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

I have been asked by team management to be ready to keep wickets in ODIs: KL Rahul

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul donned the big gloves apart from scoring 73 runs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The Indian team management, headed by Rahul Dravid, has asked KL Rahul to be "ready to keep wickets and bat in middle-order" in ODIs going ahead, the Indian vice-captain revealed on Sunday.

Rahul has sporadically kept wickets and batted in middle-order back in 2021 and in the first ODI against Bangladesh, he did don the big gloves apart from scoring 73 runs.

This was after Rishabh Pant was rested from the ODI series on medical team's advice.

Rahul dropped an aerial catch of Player of the Match Mehidy Hasan Miraj, which could have ensured victory for India rather than the one-wicket defeat.

 

"We haven't played a lot of ODIs in last 8-9 months but if you look at 2020-21, I have kept wickets, and I have batted at Nos 4 and 5. This is the role that team has asked me to be ready for in white ball cricket as I have done it before," Rahul curtly replied when asked about Pant's absence.

Rahul, who by virtue of being vice-captain, is a part of the team management, however didn't clarify whether Pant was rested because of workload management or due to some niggle.

"When it comes to Rishabh, I am not sure to be honest, just found today, that he is going to be released. What the reasons are, medical team will be in a better situation to answer those questions."

Rahul didn't feel that either batters or bowlers should be held responsible for this defeat.

"That's cricket right. You have to expect the unexpected. As long as cricket has been played, these kind of things keep happening. They fought very well till the end and the couple of dropped catches and that innings from Mehidy."

He was personally satisfied after scoring runs on a tricky wicket.

"One of those days where it looked like I was timing the ball better (than others). The shots I picked fortunately went to boundary, every option that I picked went my way," he said.

"Such innings gives you joy as a batter as you are challenged and you put your hand up when team requires. Ideally, we should have got 40 runs more. I did fancy 230-240 if I batted till end or even if I could have batted till 40th over."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit offers no excuses for Bangladesh loss
Rohit offers no excuses for Bangladesh loss
Lyon snares six as Australia outclass Windies
Lyon snares six as Australia outclass Windies
'No reason why India couldn't come to Pakistan'
'No reason why India couldn't come to Pakistan'
Rohit offers no excuses for Bangladesh loss
Rohit offers no excuses for Bangladesh loss
WC PIX: Giroud, Mbappe send France into quarters
WC PIX: Giroud, Mbappe send France into quarters
Nagaland killings: 'We can forgive, but can't forget'
Nagaland killings: 'We can forgive, but can't forget'
Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer
Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Mehidy shines as Bangladesh edge India in 1st ODI

PIX: Mehidy shines as Bangladesh edge India in 1st ODI

When Mehidy refused to throw in the towel vs India

When Mehidy refused to throw in the towel vs India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances