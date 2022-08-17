News
SKY's a 'very, very, exciting player'

By Rediff Cricket
August 17, 2022 10:16 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting feels Suryakumar Yadav must bat for India at No 4 in T20Is. Photograph: BCCI
 

The Indian team tried Suryakumar Yadav as an opener in the T20I series against the West Indies.

Australian cricket great and Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting doesn't want SKY to be the one taking up the role of an opener.

Ponting feels SKY must bat for India at No 4 in T20Is, especially with the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year.

'For Surya, it's one, two or four. I think he can open, but I think he's probably, you know, if you could probably just keep him away from the new ball, let him control the middle part of the game outside the Powerplay, through in the middle, and if he's in at the end, you know what can happen,' Ponting told ICC Review.

'I think in the top four is, well, actually I'll go out on a limb: I don't want him to open. I think number four is his best spot,' Ponting added.

Ponting praised Suryakumar, saying he never backs down from a challenge, which makes him a match-winner.

'He's a very, very, exciting player and I'm sure someone that's going to find himself in their team, not just their squad. I think you'd find him in their team for the T20 World Cup. And if he's in that team, then I think all the fans in Australia are going to see a very, very, good player,' Ponting said.

'He's quite a confident person. He backs himself and he's never going to step down from a challenge or any situation that arises in a game,' Ponting added.

'I feel he thinks he can win that situation and therefore go on and win the game for his team.'

Rediff Cricket
