India penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI vs Bangladesh

December 05, 2022 16:24 IST
IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

India have been fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday.

 

ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a media release on Mpnday.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel leveled the charge.

