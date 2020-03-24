SEE: David Warner hones his catching skills at home

Source:

Australia opening batsman David Warner is honing his catching skills using a tennis ball at home as the whole world has been sent in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The left-handed batsman posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen playing using a tennis racquet to hit the ball into the wall and catches the return with one hand.

"Just trying to keep up the skills with some one-hand catching. Remember soft hands," Warner said.



The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain had his daughter for company.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's three-match ODI series against New Zealand was postponed earlier this month.



The decision was taken after the first ODI, which was won by the hosts Australia.



Cricket Australia had also decided to suspend all forms of cricket in the country and they even asked their staff to work from home.



The Australian players were all set to participate in the 13th edition of the IPL, but the tournament has been postponed until April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic.