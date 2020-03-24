Stokes or Pandya -- who is the better all-rounder?

March 24, 2020 16:03 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, left, and Ben Stokes. Photograph: Getty Images

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that England cricketer Ben Stokes is a better all-rounder than Hardik Pandya.

Pandya has always drawn comparisons with Stokes as the two all-rounders are explosive with the bat and also capable pace bowlers. When an Indian fan asked the former Australian bowler to pick who among the two is better, Hogg picked Stokes although he claimed that the Indian all-rounder has huge potential.



"I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all rounder of my world XI," Hogg said.



Pandya, who was out of the team due to back injury, was supposed to made a comeback during the South Africa tour of India but he hardly got any chance to prove himself. The first ODI in Dharamsala was washed out due to rain, before the final two ODIs eventually postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.



Stokes, on the other hand, had a successful World Cup campaign last year. He played a vital innings of 84 in the World Cup final against New Zealand to help his side win its maiden 50-over World Cup.



The English all-rounder was named as ICC's cricketer of the year in January 2020.

Do you agree with Hogg? Make your choice in the poll below: