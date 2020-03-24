News
Hardik Pandya's unique birthday gift for brother Krunal

Hardik Pandya's unique birthday gift for brother Krunal

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 24, 2020 12:18 IST

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates turning 29 with his brother Hardik. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gifted his brother Krunal a 'zero calorie cake filled with love' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

In a picture posted on Instagram, Hardik can be seen feeding Krunal, who turned 29 on Tuesday, an imaginary piece of cake as the duo are spending some quality time together in isolation.

"Happy birthday bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you Winking face with tongue Love you loads Face throwing a kiss @krunalpandya24," Hardik said.

On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In the boomerang video posted by Hardik, the family members are seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
