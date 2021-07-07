News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK share special message on Dhoni's birthday

CSK share special message on Dhoni's birthday

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2021 11:04 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Celebrating the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 40th birthday on Wednesday, players of Chennai Super Kings shared a special message fore their beloved Thala.

Dhoni's long-time India teammate and friend Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, England all-rounder Sam Curran, veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, fast bowler Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa, who have all had their professional career shaped in some way or the other by Dhoni during their time at CSK, showed their appreciation for 'Captain Cool' as the entire country celebrates the birthday of one its most beloved cricketers.

 

CSK on Twitter shared a video compilation of the players, dedicating a special birthday wish for Dhoni.

Take a look:

 

Dhoni is the second most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League, having led CSK to three IPL titles – in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Rediff Cricket
