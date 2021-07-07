Dhoni turns 40! Wish the legend on his birthday

July 07, 2021 10:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 40th birthday, fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish 'Captain Cool' a very happy birthday.

Social media cannot keep calm because India's 'Captain Cool' and Chennai Super Kings' Thala turned 40 on Wednesday.

Suresh Raina: ‘Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni’

Hardik Pandya: 'To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai Only love for you @msdhoni'

Ishant Sharma: ‘Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain! Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni’

Mohammad Kaif: 'Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.'

BCCI: ‘A legend and an inspiration! Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni a very happy birthday.’

IPL: 'Birthday wishes to the one & only @msdhoni! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #Thala'

ICC: 'There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool. On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper'

CSK: 'Super Birthday to Namma #Thala @msdhoni The one, the only one, now and forever who makes go Thala, Thala!'