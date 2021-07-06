Team India to get second dose of Covid vaccine on July 7, 9

July 06, 2021 22:56 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 11, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Facebook

India's cricketers, currently on a break in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England, will be given their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines on July 7 and 9.



"The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday," informed a source close to the team.

The players are currently on a break after the completion of the World Test Championship and will go into quarantine in Durham from July 14.



The Indians will have a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 following BCCI's request to the English and Wales Cricket Board to arrange for a practice match before the first Test gets underway on August 4.



While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England.



Meanwhile, India opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out for eight weeks after he suffered a shin injury post the final encounter at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Incidentally, pacer Ishant Sharma had suffered an injury to his bowling hand while stopping a ball during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton and had to get three stitches. But the pacer is expected to be fit in time for the England Tests.



"Ishant hurt his bowling hand while stopping the ball and had to get three stitches. But he will be ready for the Tests against England which starts on August 4," a source had said.