November 15, 2020 23:01 IST

IMAGE: Former Australia captain and commentator Lisa Sthalaker. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Cricket Australia/Twitter

Cricket Australia conveyed Diwali greetings to fans on Twitter on their handle through Test captain Tim Paine, former Australia women's captain and commentator Lisa Sthalaker among others.

'Wishing you a Diwali full of happiness and joy! #HappyDiwali', CA tweeted alongside the video. 'Happy Diwali from the Australian Cricket Family', the end of the video read.

On Saturday, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom among others extended Diwali greetings to their fans.