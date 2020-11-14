Happy Diwali! Don't burst crackers!

November 14, 2020 16:32 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli wished India on Diwali and urged Indians not to burst crackers to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

'A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali,' Kohli said in the video posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Kohli is currently in Sydney with the Indian team preparing for the limited overs series, which begins on November 27.

Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

The India skipper requested all his countrymen to avoid bursting crackers during Diwali, while also asking them to stay at home and celebrate with their family in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion,' he said.

Suresh Raina sent his wishes to the soldiers guarding our borders.

'Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness,' Raina tweeted.

'Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali. May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health,' V V S Laxman tweeted.

'May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very #HappyDiwali2020,' Virender Sehwag tweeted

'Wishing you all brightness and happiness this Diwali,' said Irfan Pathan.

'Happy Diwali to all our friends in India,' SunRisers Hyderabad Captain and Australian opener David Warner noted on Instagram.