News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Overtakes Sehwag!

Kohli Overtakes Sehwag!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 14, 2023 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is now the fifth highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket. Photograph: Twitter
 

After Ravichandran Ashwin's clinical five wicket haul saw the West Indies fold for 150 on day 1, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and partnership with Rohit Sharma lit up day 2 of the first Test.

Coming into bat after Shubman Gill fell for 6, Virat Kohli quickly overtook Virender Sehwag in the all-time Indian batters' Test runs roster.

Kohli is now the fifth highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket.

At stumps on day 2, Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has scored 8,515 runs in the longest format of the game.

Most runs for India in Test cricket:

  1. Sachin Tendulkar -- 15,921
  2. Rahul Dravid -- 13,265
  3. Sunil Gavaskar -- 10,122
  4. V V S Laxman -- 8,781
  5. Virat Kohli -- 8,503
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Jaiswal hits century on debut; India in control
PIX: Jaiswal hits century on debut; India in control
'Yashasvi was crying'
'Yashasvi was crying'
SEE: 'With my Hero my captain!'
SEE: 'With my Hero my captain!'
Net profit of listed commercial banks seen growing 44%
Net profit of listed commercial banks seen growing 44%
The Trial Review
The Trial Review
Kichenok-Pavic bag mixed doubles title
Kichenok-Pavic bag mixed doubles title
All eyes on Isro as India to launch Chandrayaan-3 today
All eyes on Isro as India to launch Chandrayaan-3 today

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Yashasvi Set These Records On Debut

Yashasvi Set These Records On Debut

Highs and lows of Ashwin's record-breaking 700 wickets

Highs and lows of Ashwin's record-breaking 700 wickets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances