Kohli Overtakes Sehwag!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is now the fifth highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket. Photograph: Twitter

After Ravichandran Ashwin's clinical five wicket haul saw the West Indies fold for 150 on day 1, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and partnership with Rohit Sharma lit up day 2 of the first Test.

Coming into bat after Shubman Gill fell for 6, Virat Kohli quickly overtook Virender Sehwag in the all-time Indian batters' Test runs roster.

Kohli is now the fifth highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket.

At stumps on day 2, Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has scored 8,515 runs in the longest format of the game.

Most runs for India in Test cricket: