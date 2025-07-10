Bumrah And Thakur's Playful Banter

SEE: Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange during India's nets session at Lord's on Wednesday. Photographs and Video: BCCI/X

India's final practice session ahead of the Lord's Test witnessed playful banter between pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Wednesday.



Bumrah, who is set to be back for the Lord's Test starting on Thursday, shared a light-hearted moment with Thakur -- fondly referred to as 'Lord Thakur' by fans for his match-winning exploits in the past.

With the iconic Lord's balcony in the background, Bumrah pointed at Thakur and quipped, 'Yeah dekho, Lord's aur Lord (Look, here we have Lord's and the Lord himself).'



Thakur played along, touching Bumrah's feet mockingly and replying, 'Phir bhi Bumrah ke pair chhoone padte hain (Still, one must fall at Bumrah's feet).'

To which Bumrah laughed and added: 'Yeh inka badappan hai. Main inke saath khada hoon, yeh bhi jeet hai (That shows his large-heartedness. Just standing next to him is a victory).'