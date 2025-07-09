Bumrah's Back at Lord's. Who's Out?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Home of Cricket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

As India gear up for the third Test starting July 10 at the iconic Lord's cricket ground, the series hangs finely poised at 1-1. After their emphatic 336-run win in Birmingham, India carry the momentum -- but key selection decisions will shape their push for dominance.

From Jasprit Bumrah's much-anticipated return to the all-rounder conundrum, the playing XI could very well hold the key to seizing control of this historic series.

India: One Eye on the Pitch, the Other on Balance

IMAGE: Akash Deep's place now seems locked in for the remainder of the series. Photograph: ICC/X

The biggest confirmed change: Jasprit Bumrah is back. Rested for the Birmingham Test due to workload management, the world's No. 1 Test bowler returns to lead India's pace attack at the Home of Cricket. Skipper Shubman Gill confirmed his inclusion at the post-match presentation, leaving no room for speculation.

Bumrah's return likely spells the end of the road for Prasidh Krishna -- who has struggled with rhythm and economy across the two Tests. Akash Deep, meanwhile, continued his impressive form in Bumrah's absence, picking up 10 wickets at Edgbaston. His place now seems locked in for the remainder of the series.

All-Rounder Conundrum: Shardul In? Nitish or Washington Out?

The pitch at Lord's -- typically offering early seam movement before easing out -- might push India towards including a seam-bowling all-rounder. That opens the door for Shardul Thakur, who adds both batting depth and swing variety.

Washington Sundar made valuable contributions in Birmingham, scoring 42 and 12 and picking up the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes. Yet, in seam-friendly conditions, the team might lean toward Shardul's pace over Washington's off-spin.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's place is under even more scrutiny. With just two runs across two innings and barely any role with the ball, his spot in the XI looks vulnerable.

India may also contemplate bringing in a specialist bowler -- either Kuldeep Yadav for wrist-spin variety or Arshdeep Singh for left-arm seam -- depending on the final surface assessment.

Batting Line-Up: Stability Expected

India's top order is in commanding form. Shubman Gill leads all run-scorers in the series with 585 runs, including three centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant have all delivered consistently.

Karun Nair, despite modest scores, is expected to retain his place with B Sai Sudharsan waiting in the wings. Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran are unlikely to come into contention unless injury forces a change.

England Eye Bowling Overhaul

After conceding over 1,000 runs and taking just 16 wickets at Edgbaston, England's bowling unit is set for a reshuffle. The biggest talking point: The potential return of Jofra Archer, who hasn't played a Test since 2021. Gus Atkinson has also been added to the squad and is likely to feature.

Expect Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir to be left out, with Chris Woakes retaining his place thanks to his stellar record at Lord's. With spin unlikely to be a factor, England may go in with four pacers to attack India's in-form batting line-up.

Beyond Tactics: The Lord's Factor

While team selection and strategy are in focus, there's something deeper at play -- the history and emotion that Lord's carries. Players often talk about the thrill of walking through the Long Room or the dream of getting their name on the honours board.

For many, playing -- and winning -- at Lord's is more than just another match. It's a career milestone.

As India and England step onto this iconic ground, the third Test won't just decide the series lead. It could be a moment that defines legacies.

