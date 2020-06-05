News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvraj apologises for casteist remark against Chahal

Yuvraj apologises for casteist remark against Chahal

Source: PTI
June 05, 2020 16:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An advocate from Hisar filed a police complaint against Yuvraj, who was forced to issue an apology on Twitter.

IMAGE: An advocate from Hisar filed a police complaint against Yuvraj, who was forced to issue an apology on Twitter. Photograph: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday apologised for making a casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat, saying he "unintentionally" hurt public sentiments.

It was during one Instagram live session with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma that Yuvraj made the offensive comment about Chahal while talking about his regular social media posts.

An advocate from Hisar filed a police complaint against Yuvraj, who was forced to issue an apology on his Twitter page.

 

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," he wrote.

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests also clarified that he has "never believed" in any kind of discrimination.

"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given, and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people."

"I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," he said.

"My love for India and all its people is eternal," he signed off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Rohit's pertinent note on World Environment Day

SEE: Rohit's pertinent note on World Environment Day

How I saved my career in the Dhoni era

How I saved my career in the Dhoni era

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use