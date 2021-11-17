News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bresnan denies racism claim but apologises to Rafiq

Bresnan denies racism claim but apologises to Rafiq

Source: PTI
November 17, 2021 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 In his witness statement, the 30-year-old said Tim Bresnan, a former England pacer, "frequently made racist comments" and also claimed that he was one of "six or seven" other players who had made bullying complaint against the pacer due to his alleged behaviour.

IMAGE: In his witness statement, the 30-year-old said Tim Bresnan, a former England pacer, "frequently made racist comments" and also claimed that he was one of "six or seven" other players who had made bullying complaint against the pacer due to his alleged behaviour. Photograph: Tim Bresnan/Instagram

Former England pacer Tim Bresnan has apologised to Azeem Rafiq over his bullying claims but 'categorically denies' making any racist comments towards his ex-Yorkshire teammate.

Rafiq on Tuesday narrated his experiences of racism and discrimination at the club in detail as he addressed UK Members of Parliament in the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS).

 

In his witness statement, the 30-year-old said Bresnan "frequently made racist comments" and also claimed that he was one of "six or seven" other players who had made bullying complaint against the pacer due to his alleged behaviour.

"For any part I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq's experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire, I apologise unreservedly," Bresnan said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

"Following the publication of Azeem's witness statement from the employment tribunal, which I saw for the first time this afternoon, I must though categorically deny his accusation that I 'frequently made racist comments'."

Commentator David 'Bumble' Lloyd also took to Twitter to apologise to Rafiq after he was accused of making disparaging comments on Asian cricketers to a third party.

"In October 2020, I had a private message exchange with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics," Lloyd wrote on his handle on Tuesday.

"In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I apologise most sincerely to Azeem and to the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for any offence caused."

Llyod said he is "strongly committed to making cricket a more inclusive sport."

"It is very obvious now that more work needs to be done and I will do everything I can to remove discrimination from the sport I love, and the sport that has been my life for over 50 years."

Rafiq called Lloyd a "closet racist", saying it was "disturbing" as his employers Sky were doing "amazing work on bringing racism to the front".

Sky, on their part, have decided to probe the comments made by Llyod.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia recall Khawaja for Ashes
Australia recall Khawaja for Ashes
Qatar denies Amnesty claims of labour exploitation
Qatar denies Amnesty claims of labour exploitation
What's Serena, Venus doing with Will?
What's Serena, Venus doing with Will?
TV news debates cause more pollution, remarks SC
TV news debates cause more pollution, remarks SC
Tripura violence: SC protection for 2 lawyers, scribe
Tripura violence: SC protection for 2 lawyers, scribe
Grants received by trusts to attract 18% GST: AAR
Grants received by trusts to attract 18% GST: AAR
Complaint filed against Vir Das for 'maligning' India
Complaint filed against Vir Das for 'maligning' India

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Rafiq names Vaughan, Hoggard in Yorkshire racism row

Rafiq names Vaughan, Hoggard in Yorkshire racism row

Jamieson opts out of India T20 series

Jamieson opts out of India T20 series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances